Man pleads guilty to for role in human smuggling attempt

A 30-year-old Mexican National pleads guilty to a smuggling attempt that led to a rollover accident last year.

The incident happened on October 7th when local authorities spotted a group of individuals crossing from the Mexican side OF Falcon Lake via boat.

Authorities caught the group entering an SUV which drove off and led officers on a chase.

During the pursuit, Ruben Ernesto Mendoza-Zapata tried rounding a curve which caused the vehicle to rollover several times.

Law enforcement secured the area and rescued the passengers, one of which was a six-year-old boy.

During questioning Mendoza Zapata claimed that a Zapata man approached him and offered to pay him to transport illegal aliens.

Mendoza-Zapata could face up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. He is also expected to face deportation following his sentence.