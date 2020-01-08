Man pleads guilty to for role in human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A 30-year-old Mexican National pleads guilty to a smuggling attempt that led to a rollover accident last year.
The incident happened on October 7th when local authorities spotted a group of individuals crossing from the Mexican side OF Falcon Lake via boat.
Authorities caught the group entering an SUV which drove off and led officers on a chase.
During the pursuit, Ruben Ernesto Mendoza-Zapata tried rounding a curve which caused the vehicle to rollover several times.
Law enforcement secured the area and rescued the passengers, one of which was a six-year-old boy.
During questioning Mendoza Zapata claimed that a Zapata man approached him and offered to pay him to transport illegal aliens.
Mendoza-Zapata could face up to 20 years in prison and a possible $250,000 fine. He is also expected to face deportation following his sentence.