Man pleads guilty to human smuggling attempt

A 32-year-old Laredoan pleads guilty to smuggling over two dozen illegal immigrants.

The case unfolded on November 12th, of 2019 when Border Patrol agents at the Highway 83 checkpoint referred a trailer to secondary inspection after a K-9 alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 27 illegal immigrants, three of which were minors.

Roy Andy Olivares admitted he knowingly attempted to smuggle illegal aliens.

Olivares faces a possible 10-year prison sentence as well as a $250,000 fine.

