Man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A 22-year-old man in Laredo has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography.

Officials say Cristian Jose Castro allegedly admitted to viewing and downloading explicit images of children from the internet on two of his laptop computers.

The case came to light on October 11th of last where when federal officials conducted an investigation into the suspected distribution of child porn from a Laredo residence.

Federal officials were able to execute a search warrant which led them to Castro.

During interrogation, Castro admitted to downloading various pornographic images of children form messaging apps and file-sharing programs at his home.

According to reports, Castro started watching adult pornography when he was nine years old but became bored.

When law enforcement talked to him back in December, he admitted to downloading explicit photos of children ages from seven to 12 years of age as well as infants and toddlers.

At this time Castro faces a minimum of up to 20 years in federal prison.

The FBI and Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.