Man pleads guilty to smuggling 50 kilos of meth

A man pleads guilty to trying to smuggle several pounds of meth into the United States.

Fifty-seven-year-old Oscar Javier Villagomez-Palacios was driving into the country from bridge one when a k-9 alerted them to the presence of drugs inside the tires.

Bridge officials found the drugs and Palacios was arrested.

On Tuesday Palacios pled guilty to carrying nearly 50 kilos of the drugs.

A sentencing date will be set at a later time; however, he could face up life in prison and a possible fine of 10 million dollars.