Man pleads guitly to attempting to smuggle 150 pounds of meth

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - A man from Mexico will spend the next eight years behind bars in federal prison for his part in a meth smuggling operation.
Juan Carlos Castillo-Cantu, 42 years old, pled guilty back in October of last year.
According to court documents, he was driving a Dodge Ram to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge back in July when a canine unit came across some drugs.
They found 24 bundles of meth weighing in at just over 150 pounds.
He was to be paid $5,000 for taking the drugs to Dallas, then returned the truck to Mexico.
Castillo-Cantu was also hired to recruit other drivers but they backed out at the last minute.
He is set to be deported after serving his sentence.