Man pleads guitly to attempting to smuggle 150 pounds of meth

A man from Mexico will spend the next eight years behind bars in federal prison for his part in a meth smuggling operation.

Juan Carlos Castillo-Cantu, 42 years old, pled guilty back in October of last year.

According to court documents, he was driving a Dodge Ram to the Juarez Lincoln Bridge back in July when a canine unit came across some drugs.

They found 24 bundles of meth weighing in at just over 150 pounds.

He was to be paid $5,000 for taking the drugs to Dallas, then returned the truck to Mexico.

Castillo-Cantu was also hired to recruit other drivers but they backed out at the last minute.

He is set to be deported after serving his sentence.