A fisherman in South Carolina who has been hitting the lakes for 70 years made the catch of a lifetime.

Larry Westmoreland of Walhalla, South Carolina reeled in a really big fish Saturday night while he was fishing on Lake Keowee.

It took Larry about 20 minutes to land the 89 pound monster.

Westmoreland says he was able to get the majority of the 49-inch-long fish into his net, but it took several attempts to actually get the fish into the boat.