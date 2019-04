A California skydiver who lost a prosthetic limb during a jump has been reunited with it.

Police say Dion Calloway lost the leg during a jump from ten thousand feet in the air.

Luckily, it was later found in a nearby lumber yard.

Authorities were able to track the skydiver down and return the $15,000 prosthetic.

Calloway actually lost his natural leg in a skydiving accident two years ago but neither incident has discouraged him from doing what he loves.