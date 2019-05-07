Man robs store wearing Donald Trump mask

Authorities in Australia have appealed for help in their search for a man who robbed a number of stores in a shopping center near Brisbane,

wearing what appeared to be a Donald Trump mask.

Police released security camera video showing the masked robber smashing the window of a jewelers Sunday and grabbing a number of items on display.

In a second video, the man is seen stealing goods inside an electronics store in the shopping center, with the mask positioned on top of his head.

As he makes his escape, the mask slips off, revealing the face of the robber, believed to be in his 20's.

A third video shows the now unmasked criminal stashing his loot in brown paper bag.