Man sends officers on high-speed chase throughout central Laredo

A driver who allegedly attempted to get fast and furious with police is arrested.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Jose Diaz III and charged him with reckless driving.

The incident happened on Tuesday just after midnight when officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a Ford ranger that disregarded a stop sign at the intersection of N. Stone and Corpus Christi Street.

Police say the Diaz was traveling so fast that after he disregarded the sign, the car became airborne and landed on the opposite side of N. Stone.

The driver then sped off sending officers on a high-speed chase at the 1400 block of Chihuahua Street.

At one point, Diaz slammed on the brakes causing the vehicle to fishtail. Diaz kept driving on Meadow Avenue where he almost collided with a marked patrol unit that was stalled at the stoplight.

The car eventually came to a stop at a store located at the 1600 block of Chihuahua Street where police were able to make an arrest.