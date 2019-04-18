Man sentenced for human smuggling

A man who attempted to smuggle over six-dozen illegal immigrants is sentenced in federal court.

Forty-six-year-old Jesus Alberto de la Cruz will serve more than three years in federal prison.

Authorities say De la Cruz was driving a semi-truck in August 2018 when he was sent for secondary inspection at the checkpoint on I-35.

Inside the truck, Border Patrol agents found 78 undocumented immigrants from Mexico, Honduras, Ecuador, Brazil, El Salvador and Guatemala.

The case caught the attention of President Trump who personally congratulated the Border Patrol Agent canine enforcement officer for his work on the case.