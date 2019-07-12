Sting operation nabs child predator

A south Texas will spend a decade in federal prison for enticement of a minor.

Zapata resident, Matthew David Pascoe, 47, pleaded guilty to enticement of a minor back in April.

The case stems from an incident that happened back in November of 2018 when Pascoe was communicating with someone he thought was a 15-year-old girl, but was really an undercover officer.

During the online exchanges, Pascoe communicated his desire to engage in sexual intercourse with the teen, as well as other sexual acts.

Pascoe arranged a date and time to meet with the girl in Laredo at which point he was arrested and taken into custody.

On Friday, July 12th, U.S. District Judge Diana Saldaña sentenced Pascoe to ten years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Pascoe will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.