One of the men arrested in an auto theft ring that happened last year pleads guilty to three counts.

Cesar Bustamante, was arrested back in January of 2018 and charged with theft of a motor vehicle.

During the course of the investigation, authorities discovered that the men would steal the cars and take them into Mexico for the cartels to use.

Bustamante was sentenced to 10-years of probation and must pay close to $23,000, and complete 1,000 community service hours.