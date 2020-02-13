Man sentenced to 11 years for raping girlfriend’s young niece and infecting her with STD

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The man convicted of sexually assaulting a young girl was sentenced Thursday morning on four counts of first-degree felonious rape.

The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas judge sentenced Ricardo Correa to 11 years on all four charges to be served concurrently.

Correa was arrested in April 2018, court records show. He was initially indicted on eight charges, including four additional counts of kidnapping.

According to investigators, Correa repeatedly raped his girfriend’s niece, who was 8 and 9 years old at the time of the assaults, between July 2017 and April 2018.

The victim did not tell anybody she was being abused until her sister and cousin told school counselors and police.

The young girl was taken to an area hospital after telling detectives about the sexual assaults. There, she was diagnosed with the sexually transmitted disease trichomonas.

The prosecution recommended a sentence of up to 44 years in prison.

