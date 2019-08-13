Man sentenced to 20 years for 2017 murder

A Laredo man will spend two decades behind bars for a murder that happened a couple of years ago.

Joe Angel Landin pleaded guilty in court to the fatal shooting of Jose Roberto Capetillo which happened on August 8th at the 3100 block of San Luis Street.

Laredo Police say when they arrived at the scene, Capetillo was found on the ground with several gunshot wounds to his body and his head.

After four months of being on the run from the law, authorities were able to locate Landin in San Diego, California, as he was attempting to re-enter the United States.

Landin plead guilty to one count of manslaughter before the 111th District Court.

Landin was sentenced to 20 years in prison and will begin his sentence immediately at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution Division.