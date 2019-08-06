Man sentenced to 40 years for committing two robberies

A man who committed two robberies will spend nearly half a century behind bars.

The Webb County District Attorney’s Office secured a guilty plea for 28-year-old Nicolas Garcia.

The first robbery happened last year on September 3rd when officers say Garcia assaulted a bank employee who was on his way to deposit money.

The second incident happened on January 29th of this year when officers were called out to the 100 block of Kearney Street where a victim stated he had been assaulted by a guy with distinct facial tattoos.

Garcia pleaded guilty to both robbery charges and was sentenced to 40 years to serve for each case.

His sentences will run concurrently. Garcia will begin his serving his sentence immediately at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution Division.