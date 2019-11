A Dallas man who admitted to organizing human smuggling has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison.

Manuel Reyes, age 36, hired drivers to smuggle undocumented individuals from Mexico.

Reyes admitted to getting paid between $20,000 and $30,000 a week.

He was arrested after Border Patrol Agents questioned one of his drivers at the I-35 checkpoint.

The driver was caught with more than 30 individuals inside his trailer and admitted that Reyes hired him for $3,000.