Man sentenced to eight years for probation violation

A Laredo man will spend nearly a decade behind bars for violating his probation after being arrested on felony charges of possession of marijuana.

Omar Alejandro De La Fuente was originally arrested back in 2015 for a third DWI after he hit a car at the intersection of San Luis and Highway 83.

He was given an eight-year probated sentence with conditions that included no traffic violations.

In August of last year, he was pulled over and arrested in La Grange and charged with possession of more than 50 pounds of pot.

He will serve eight years in prison.