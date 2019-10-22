Man sentenced to four years for transporting illegal immigrants

A Laredo man will spend four years in prison for his role in transporting over a dozen illegal immigrants.

Back in June, 24-year-old Andrew Barron pleaded guilty to the charges.

The incident happened on April 19th when Border Patrol agents at the I-35 checkpoint encountered a Chevy truck hauling a load of mesquite wood.

After they unloaded the wood, they found 17 illegal aliens including three women and one juvenile.

All of the individuals were from Mexico.

Barron will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility which will be determined in the future.

As part of his sentencing, he will be ordered to three years of supervised release.