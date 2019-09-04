Man sentenced to nearly 10 months for assaulting ex-girlfriend

A man who was found guilty for assaulting his ex-girlfriend will spend less than a year behind bars.

Twenty-year-old Alexander Brandon Lopez was arrested last August for assaulting his then-girlfriend at the time.

The incident was reported by the Laredo Police Department on August 12th, 2018 after officers were called out to a local hospital to meet with an assault victim.

According to reports, the victim and Lopez had left a nightclub, which is when he hit her in the face several times and then pushed her out of a moving vehicle.

The victim then contacted a friend to pick her up and take her to a hospital where she was treated for injuries to her left and right eye as well as her knees and elbows.

Lopez was sentenced to 300 days in prison for assault causing bodily injury.

He will begin serving his sentence at the Webb County Jail immediately.