Man sentenced to prison for assaulting ex-wife and public servant

A Laredo man will spend over a decade in prison for a domestic dispute that escalated into a shooting.

According to the Webb County District Attorney’s Office, 24-year-old Guadalupe Cruz entered into a guilty plea of aggravated assault on a public servant charge and six counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on March 28th, 2017 when authorities were called out to a shooting at the 2200 block of Madison.

When officers arrived they found Cruz on top of the hood of a Red Cadillac while the car was in motion.

Officers approached Cruz, which is when he began shooting. In an effort to protect himself, the officer shot back at Cruz and was eventually able to apprehend him.

During the course of the investigation, police found out that Cruz’s and his ex-wife got into an argument over car keys.

The ex-wife was able to obtain the keys and get her children inside the car, but when she tried to leave, Cruz shot several times at the vehicle.

Cruz was then arrested and charged with aggravated assault on a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He pleaded guilty before the 111th District Court Judge Monica Notzon and will spend 13 years at the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Correctional Institution Division.