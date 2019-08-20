Man sentenced to prison for carjacking spree in Houston, SA and Laredo

A Houston man will spend five years behind bars for a three-city carjacking spree that ended in Laredo.

According to the United States Department of Justice, Daniel Farhan Nimri, 26 pleaded guilty in March to the carjackings that started in Houston and ended in Laredo.

The case came to light back in April 6th of 2015 when a woman was loading groceries in her van in the parking lot of a Houston grocery store.

Officials say, Nimri got into the car, pushed the driver out of the van, and then dragged her with the car. He then drove her car to San Antonio.

When Nimri was in San Antonio, he saw another woman who was walking to her car, which is when he charged at her, demanded the car keys and stole her vehicle.

Nimri then drove to a truck stop in Laredo where he attacked a man who was putting gas in his Ford Explorer.

Authorities say Nimri walked up behind the driver and hit him over the head with a baseball bat.

After the man collapsed, Nimri drove away in his vehicle, which is when witnesses alerted authorities who attempted to catch up to him.

Nimri eventually crashed the Explorer into a concrete barrier which is when officers were able to extract him from the vehicle and make an arrest.

Nimri will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

The case was a joint investigation by the FBI, along with the Laredo, San Antonio, and Houston Police Departments.