Man sentenced to prison for intoxication manslaughter

A Laredo man is sentenced to 15 years for intoxicated manslaughter and three counts of intoxicated assault with a vehicle.

Back in March of 2017, 62-year-old Roaul Enrique Davila rear ended a silver Nissan that was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Saunders and Casa Blanca.

The driver was thrown from vehicle and was later found lying face down in the street.

The backseat contained a young child and a woman who died at the scene.

Davila veered off Saunders street and stopped approximately ten blocks from the collision site.

An officer traveling east on the 3700 block of east Saunders discovered the male victim and large amounts of debris from the accident in the middle of the street.

Davila's blood alcohol level was later determined to be at point 10 during the time of the incident.

This past February, he pleaded guilty to all counts and was sentenced Friday to 15 years for intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon and ten years for each count of intoxication assault.

He will serve his sentences concurrently.