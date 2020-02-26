Man sentenced to prison for smuggling 71 illegal aliens into U.S.

A 35-year-old man from Laredo will spend over seven years in federal prison for transporting illegal immigrants into the country.

John Bryan Meredith pleaded guilty to conspiring to transport illegal aliens for an incident that occurred back in July 8th of 2019 when he was attempting to drive a tractor-trailer through the Highway 83 checkpoint.

Border Patrol agents referred Meredith to secondary inspection after a canine alerted to the presence of concealed humans.

When agents searched the trailer, they found 71 individuals determined to be in the United States illegally.

The total included 36 Mexicans, 21, Guatemalans, six Salvadorans, five Hondurans and three Brazilians, two of which were unaccompanied minors.

Agents also found $7,300 hidden inside the gearshift box as well as seven cell phones.

According to court documents, Meredith claimed a friend had asked him to drive the trailer with a load of transmissions to Uvalde where another driver would meet him.

After a thorough investigation, officials were able to determine that Meredith had indeed bought the tractor and rented the trailer.

Meredith will spend seven years in prison, as well as four additional months for a prior conviction.

He will remain in custody pending a transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.