Would-be thief shoves flute down pants

Authorities in Janesville, Wisconsin are searching for a cheeky thief who was caught on camera stealing an instrument from a music store over the weekend.

The owner of the store says on Friday, a man entered the music shop and zeroed in on a flute.

He was seen carrying it but then he went right behind where the camera is and put it down the back of his pants.

The mother of the store owner confronted the would-be thief before he could walk out the door.

The man got away empty-handed but then ended up with a soiled glute flute on his hands.

