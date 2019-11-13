Man steals woman's purse and drags her down escalator

Houston Police are on the lookout for a man who stole a woman's purse while dragging the victim down an escalator.

Video shows the perpetrator approaching the woman from behind, before trying to swipe her purse but she holds on to it and the attacker drags her all the way to a door. The woman then lets the purse go and the suspect takes off in a burgundy color Buick.

Officials believe the victim was followed to Galleria shopping mall after she walked out of a nearby bank.

They also say a woman in front of the victim on the escalator asked her a question, distracting her.

Family members say the victim was left bruised and scarred.

So far no arrests have been made.