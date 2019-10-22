Man struck by vehicle while evading arrest

A man from Honduras, aged 22, was struck by a vehicle as he attempted to flee apprehension by Border Patrol.

According to CBP, the incident occurred on Monday at approximately 6:00 p.m. when Border Patrol agents working their assigned duties observed a Ford F-150 traveling southbound on Interstate Highway 35. An agent proceeded to conduct an immigration stop at the 22-mile marker.

When the vehicle yielded, the agent proceeded to conduct an immigration inspection on the occupants of the vehicle when several subjects fled towards the brush.

One subject tried to flee across I-35 and was subsequently hit by a passing vehicle.

Border Patrol Emergency Medical Technicians quickly rendered aid and the man was airlifted to a hospital nearby where he remains in critical condition.

Border Patrol with the assistance of CBP Air and Marine were able to locate and apprehend the driver and 14 illegal aliens.

