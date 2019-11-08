Man tied to 18 burglary cases in the Mines Road area

A man allegedly tied to several burglaries in north Laredo is facing multiple charges.

Laredo Police say 27-year-old Sebastian Guerrero was served with 14 arrest warrants for a string of vehicle burglaries.

One of the cases took place on October 18th at around 5 a.m. when officers were called out to the intersection of Center Drive and Lowry Road after a witness noticed someone breaking into the neighbor’s vehicle.

When police arrived they found the man later identified as Guerrero roaming the streets.

As officers approached Guerrero, he started running on foot; however, he was caught hiding under a truck a short while later.

Authorities traced the steps back and found several stolen items such as a Michael Kors backpack, and a Jessica Simpson bag which contained a cellphone a laptop, sunglasses and other items.

Officers made contact with the owner of the vehicle and she was able to identify the stolen items.

In total, Guerrero was arrested and charged in 18 cases related to burglaries in the Mines Road area.