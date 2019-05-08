Man tried to get ICE to deport his wife, gets prison instead

An Oregon man will serve four months in prison for trying to bribe an U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer to deport his wife, ICE said in a news release on Tuesday.

Antonio Burgos reached out to an ICE officer and offered him money in exchange for getting his wife removed from the U.S. He had met her in El Salvador and was in the midst of divorcing her.

The contact started in May of last year when Burgos followed an ICE officer to a parking lot in Vancouver, WA, and offered the bribe.

The officer declined but later contacted Burgos and recorded calls with him with the assistance of ICE’s Office of Professional Responsibility and set up a meeting.

Burgos met with the officer and offered $4,000 for the deportation of his wife and her minor child from another marriage. He was arrested a few weeks later.

“Criminals who attempt to disrupt and dismantle our operations by attempting to bribe public officials will not be tolerated, said Brad Bench, special agent in charge of Homeland Security Investigations, Seattle office. "Yesterday’s verdict is an excellent example of both HSI and the OPR’s dedication to ending these type of brazen acts and reinforcing the public’s trust in our officers.”

