Man under investigation after $50,000 seizure

An unusual scene leads deputies to a cash seizure worth several tens of thousands of dollars.

The Webb County Sheriff's Office says it happened Monday night north of the county at around 7 p.m., when deputies patrolling along Interstate Highway 35 saw a vehicle heading southbound, tossing suspicious packages out the window.

The deputies then made a traffic stop, finding 13 similar packages filled with money.

Sheriff Martin Cuellar says the driver, a 40 year old man, is being questioned about the incident.

"Right now the driver is not arrested, he is under investigation from the District Attorney's Office and ourselves, and is pending charges if possible."

Although the total amount of money has not been determined, it is estimated to be around $50,000.