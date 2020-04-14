Man waiting for stimulus check sees $8.2 million dollar deposit

While many Americans are patiently waiting for their stimulus checks to come in from the IRS, one man in Indiana got a little more than what was expected.

Indiana Firefighter Charles Calvin went to the ATM to withdraw $200 from his bank account and when he went to check his remaining balance, he couldn’t believe how much he had.

What was supposed to be a $1,700 stimulus check, turned out to be an $8.2 million dollar deposit.

Calvin checked his account again and even showed his fire captain.

Out of sheer confusion, he called his bank to see if it was real.

According to the bank, they did not see the amount in his account, but they did see the $1,700 stimulus payment.

This volunteer firefighter wonders if there was some sort of glitch and if taxpayers are receiving way more or less than they should.

Although it is unfortunate, Calvin will always remember that short moment when he was a millionaire.

The Treasury Department is direct depositing stimulus money into the accounts of many Americans.

Most people who are eligible should have their money within two weeks.