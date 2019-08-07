Aggravated assault suspect wanted by police

The Laredo Police Department is alerting the public about a wanted fugitive who is considered to be dangerous.

Laredo Police say Francisco Javier Villarreal, Jr. 30, has an outstanding warrant for Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon as well as a warrant for a parole violation.

Authorities are asking for your help locating Villarreal; however, he is considered to be armed and dangerous.

If you see if do not approach him, contact Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.