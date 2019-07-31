Man wanted for indecency with a child caught by Customs and Border Protection

A Texas man wanted for allegedly sexually assaulting a child is caught by Customs and Border Protection over the weekend.

The arrest happened on Sunday, July 28th at the Gateway to the America’s Bridge when officers conducted an examination on a bus passenger arriving from Mexico.

When agents ran a check on his fingerprints, the database confirmed that 59-year-old Antonio Silva Morales was wanted by the Val Verde County Sheriff’s Office in Del Rio on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Silva Morales was arrested and transported to the Webb County Jail pending extradition.