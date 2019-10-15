Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

According to Laredo Crime Stoppers, 33-year-old Enrique Alonso Barrera has active arrest warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you know of Barrera’s whereabouts, you are urged to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-8477.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

