Man wanted for accident involving death

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man accused of being involved in an accident that claimed the life of an elder earlier this week.

The accident happened on Tuesday, December 10th at the intersection of Lomas Del Sur and S. Louisiana Avenue.

According to police, 21-year-old Rigoberto Manuel Arevalo has an active arrest warrant for an accident involving the death of 77-year-old Antonio Esparza.

If you have any information on Arevalo’s whereabouts, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

