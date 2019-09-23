Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

The Laredo Police Department is on the lookout for a man wanted for aggravated assault.

Authorities are searching for 28-year-old Victor Alfonso Lopez.

According to Laredo Crime Stoppers Lopez has an active warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

If you know of Lopez’s whereabouts, you are urged to call police at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

