Authorities are on the lookout for a man wanted for sexual-related crimes with a child.

Laredo Police say Valente Martinez-Hernandez has active arrest warrants for both aggravated sexual assault and indecency of a child.

If anyone knows of Martinez Hernandez whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000.