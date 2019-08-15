Man wanted for alleged assault at convenience store

The Laredo Police Department is asking the community’s help in locating a man wanted for an alleged assault.

Authorities say the incident happened at around 8 p.m. on June 29th at a convenience store located at 602 N US Highway 83.

According to police, the suspect approached the victim in the parking lot, and assaulted the victim in the face with his fist.

The man was caught on surveillance video fleeing the scene in a silver color Ford Taurus.

If you can identify the man you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Laredo Crime-Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.