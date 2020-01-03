Man wanted for alleged sexual assault

A man is wanted for multiple charges that include three counts of sexual assault.

Police responded to an incident back in September of a woman who reported to have been sexually assaulted by a known male. The man was identified as Jesse Ramiro Gonzalez.

After an investigation was conducted by the LPD Special Investigations Unit, warrants were obtained for Gonzalez for three counts of sexual assault, invasive visual recording, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

At this time the subject is still wanted for the mentioned warrants.