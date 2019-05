Laredo Police are on the lookout for a man who is wanted for theft.

Detectives with the Laredo Police Department Crimes Against Property Unit say the incident happened at a business on April 30th.

The victim was seen on camera wearing a cap, a long-sleeve shirt, and pants.

If you have any information on the identity of this individual you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or 727-TIPS.