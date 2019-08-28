Man wanted for allegedly dumping tires on side of the highway

Webb County authorities are searching for a man accused of dumping trash on the side of a highway.

According to the Webb County Constable Precinct One, Rudy Rodriguez Jr., Mario Alberto Andrade, 51 has outstanding felony warrants for illegally dumping over 400 tires on Highway 359.

Authorities say he was last seen driving a 2001 green Ford Ranger.

His last known location was in the area of Silver Mines Road.

If you see or know of Andrade’s whereabouts, you are asked to call 956-523-4316 or Laredo Crime Stoppers at 956-727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you may qualify for a $1,000 reward.