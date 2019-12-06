Man wanted for allegedly failing to register as a sex offender

The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating a man who allegedly failed to register as a sex offender.

Local authorities say 62-year-old Edwin Gonzalez has an active warrant for sex offender duty to register out of the Laredo Police Department.

If you have any information on Gonzalez’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at (956) 727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous and you could qualify for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for any information that leads to an arrest.

