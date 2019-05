Authorities are on the lookout for a man believed to be tied to an auto-theft case.

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force says a man was seen on video driving a white 2016 Ford Taurus.

Officers say the Taurus was reported stolen on May 1st at the 1300 block of East Hillside.

If you have any information that could lead to an arrest, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or 727-TIPS.