Laredo Police are on the lookout for a man who allegedly stole a truck in south Laredo.

According to the Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force, the incident happened on April 13th at the 5500 block of Belmont Drive.

Authorities say the man in the picture allegedly stole a 2018 Chevy Silverado from the area.

If you have any information on the man’s identity, you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.