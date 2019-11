Laredo Police are on the lookout for a man accused of grand theft auto.

Authorities say the man on camera is wanted for questioning regarding the theft of a black 2018 Ford F-250.

The vehicle was reported stolen on October 27th, 2019 at the 4500 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

If you have any information on the man’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727 TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.