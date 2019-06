Laredo Police need your help locating an alleged assault suspect.

Police say the incident happened on March 24th.

The man was seen on surveillance video of a local business wearing a black Guess shirt.

Authorities also say the man was seen driving a grey Dodge Charger.

If you have any information on this individual you are asked to call the Laredo Police Department at (956)795-2800.

You call also call Laredo Crime Stoppers at (956)727-TIPS.

All calls will remain anonymous.