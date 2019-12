The Laredo Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating an alleged burglar.

According to police, the incident happened on December 2nd at the 300 block of E Saunders.

The man was caught on surveillance video wearing distinctive sneakers and a two-toned jacket.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts you are asked to call police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.