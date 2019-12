The Laredo Police Department needs your help in locating a man accused of credit card fraud.

According to local law enforcement, the credit card was reported stolen on November 28th and was later used at a business at the 23000 block of Bob Bullock Loop.

Police believe this man is the person who allegedly used the stolen card.

If you have any information on this man’s whereabouts you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727 TIPS.