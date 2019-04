A man wanted by police as part of an ongoing operation which resulted in several homes being raided is captured by authorities.

Laredo Police say 20-year-old Arturo Flores and six others are responsible for breaking into a home back in 2018.

All five men were detained after police raided several homes around town; however, Arturo was still at large.

All of the men were charged with aggravated robbery, burglary of a habitation and engaging in criminal activity.