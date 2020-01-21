Man wanted for homicide caught at Laredo port of entry

A man wanted for homicide out of central Texas is caught at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection arrested 22-year-old Diego Pena-Arias at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge.

The arrest was made on Sunday, January 19th when CBP officers conducted an inspection on a U.S. Citizen who was traveling in a privately owned vehicle.

After running Pena-Arias’ information through a law enforcement database, officers discovered that he had an outstanding warrant for homicide out of Fort Worth, Texas.

Pena-Arias was arrested and transported to the Webb County Jail pending extradition.