Man wanted for involvement in truck theft

The Laredo Police Department Auto Theft Task Force is asking the public for assistance in identifying a person of interest regarding the theft of a vehicle.

The man pictured is a person of interest in regards to the theft of a silver 2018 Ford F-150.

The vehicle was reported stolen on August 27, 2019 at the 1800 block of McPherson Avenue.

If anyone has information that can assist detectives or identify the subject, please contact the Laredo Police Department at 956-795-2800.

If you wish to remain anonymous contact Laredo Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS (8477).

